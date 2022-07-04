STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Unauthorised flexis: GHMC levies fine on BJP, TRS 

During the past one week, both the rival parties had put up cutouts and banners all across the city.

Published: 04th July 2022 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2022 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Directorate Of Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM), a wing of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation slapped fines running into lakhs of rupees on BJP and TRS for putting up unauthorised flexis, banners, posters and signboards during the past few days.

The EVDM issued challans to the tune of Rs 22 lakh to BJP while it levied a fine of up to Rs 4 lakh on TRS. More challans would be slapped on both parties based on the complaints lodged on social media. 

During the past one week, both the rival parties had put up cutouts and banners all across the city. The BJP highlighted its campaign on the party’s National Executive Committee meeting held here while TRS propagated its support to joint candidate of Opposition parties for presidential elections Yashwant Sinha.

EVDM has been receiving several complaints of unauthorised banners and posters through its social media accounts. Responding to the messages, the civic body slapped notices asking the parties to cough up the fine. Besides online complaints, GHMC field staff also would survey their respective areas and levy fine if they found any unauthorised banner. 

