Union Minister Kishan Reddy slams TRS for trying to sabotage BJP event

He revealed that BJP national vice-president DK Aruna submitted a statement about the political situation and the problems being faced by the people of Telangana under the rule of TRS party.  

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy, on Sunday, accused the State government of stooping to the lowest levels of politics, in its attempts to sabotage the BJP’s National Executive Committee meetings held in Hyderabad, by using all its government machinery.

In addition to spending Rs 40 crore of taxpayers’ money on erecting TRS’ hoardings alone, he alleged that BJP’s banners were removed from across the city and all advertisement spaces were fully blocked by the ruling party, so that the NEC meetings and Vijaya Sankalpa Sabha could be overshadowed.He revealed that BJP national vice-president DK Aruna submitted a statement about the political situation and the problems being faced by the people of Telangana under the rule of TRS party.  

Responding to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s comments that the BJP’s national leadership could come and learn from Telangana, he questioned whether the BJP needed to take lessons from TRS on how to perpetrate corruption on such a large scale, how to run a family rule, and how to run the State like a dictator. 

Observing that no Telangana activist was with TRS presently, and that democracy had become an elusive commodity in the State, he said that the people of Telangana were ready to bless the BJP in the coming elections. 

