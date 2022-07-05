STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Daring robbery: Rs 3.5 crore stolen from Grameena Bank

They carried two gas cutters which were used to cut open the vaults and in the process several documents and currency notes were burnt.

A gang of robbers used gas cutters to prise open the lockers and vaults at  Telangana Grameena Bank at Bussapur in Nizamabad district

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: In a daring robbery, an interstate gang stole cash and valuables worth around Rs 3.57 crore from Telangana Grameena Bank located beside the National Highway 44 at Bussapur under Mendora Police Station limits in Nizamabad district.The robbery took place on Saturday or Sunday but it came to light on Monday morning when the bank staff returned for work after the weekend. 

According to police, the gang took advantage of a holiday to break into the bank. They apparently used two gas cylinders to cut open the vault and decamped with several valuables, including 8.30 kg gold jewellery worth Rs 3.50 crore and Rs 7.30 lakh cash. 

When the employees returned to work on Monday morning, they felt a strong burning smell emanating from the bank and they immediately informed the police, who rushed to the spot with dog squads and clues teams.Police suspect that the accused used a vehicle that was parked nearby to break the shutter. They also disabled the alarm system and damaged the CC cameras. 

They carried two gas cutters which were used to cut open the vaults and in the process several documents and currency notes were burnt. According to officials, all the stolen gold was deposited by customers who took gold loans. 

Nizamabad Commissioner of Police KR Nagaraju, who along with other senior officials visited the bank, said that a gang of robbers might have committed the offence. Police suspect the involvement of the same gang in the case of a stolen ATM at Indalwai.“These gangs target banks and ATMs that are located near National Highway and conduct recce before committing the crime,” he said.

