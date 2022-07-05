Smriti Irani, Satyavathi Rathod say Centre, Telangana have worked well together

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani, on Monday, welcomed fresh proposals from Telangana to increase the number of One Stop Centres, if required. She was speaking at the zonal meeting on ‘8 Years’ Achievements - Impact on Women and Children’ which was also attended by the Minister for Tribal Welfare, Women and Child Welfare of Telangana, Satyavathi Rathod.

During the session, the ministers reviewed the schemes like Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, PM CARES, Sakhi One Stop Centres, PM Matriva Yojana and Poshan Abhiyan in Anganwadi centres. Delivering the keynote address, Irani said that the experience shared by the beneficiaries has shown that, when policies are implemented in collaboration with the Centre and State, a positive change in the lives of women can be achieved. She lauded the resolve and positivity of beneficiaries who shared their gritty tales of overcoming hardships with the help of various schemes.

Irani said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, intensive efforts were made to identify children orphaned by the Covid pandemic by the Centre and State government Child Welfare Committees. As a result, about 4,000 children were given financial assistance under ‘PM CARES’, she added. Satyavathi Rathod opined that the combined efforts of the State and Centre were yielding good results in terms of women empowerment and child health.