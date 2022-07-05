STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Superstar’ status comes as a shot in arm for Telangana’s robust startup ecosystem

The consideration period for the third edition of the ranking exercise, which attracted participation of 31 States and Union Territories, was October 1, 2019 to July 31, 2021. 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In what can be described as a shot in the arm for the startup ecosystem in the State and also for the recently inaugurated T-Hub 2.0, Telangana has been recognised as a ‘Startup Superstar’ by the Central government under States Startup Ranking 2021.

In the list of top performing ‘Startup Superstars’, Telangana, Kerala, Maharashtra and Odisha were placed in Category A, while Gujarat and Karnataka emerged as the best performers in Startup Megastars category.Last week during the inauguration of T-Hub 2.0, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had said that he wants Telangana to be the startup State of India and his wish is coming true as the State’s startup ecosystem is getting all the attention.

Reacting to the news of Telangana getting the recognition, T-Hub CEO Mahankali Srinivas Rao said: “We are happy to see Telangana being recognised as one of the top performers in States Startup Ranking. The report is a testament to the State government’s and ecosystem enablers’ rigorous efforts in providing a 
robust startup ecosystem wherein startups are empowered through institutional support, robust incubation support and capacity-building initiatives.” “Telangana’s nurturing ecosystem is steadily becoming a model for innovation for various other States and creating impact as an open and powerful innovation hub,” he said.

A model for innovation 

