Hyderabad: T-Works set to open up a whole new world of possibilities

With construction work in the final stages, ‘T-Works’, coming up in the heart of Madhapur, is all set to be the next big thing in Telangana .

Published: 06th July 2022 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2022 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

The under-construction T-Works facility in Hyderabad

By Sunny Baski
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With construction work in the final stages, ‘T-Works’, coming up in the heart of Madhapur, is all set to be the next big thing in Telangana. An initiative of the State government, T-Works, a 78,000 sq ft facility in Hyderabad, will be India’s largest platform for prototype development.

The state-of-the-art facility will provide industry grade tools and equipment for additive prototyping, electronics workstation, finish shop, laser cutting and engraving, PCB fabrication, pottery, pre-compliance, metal shop, weld shop and woodworking.

Once inaugurated in September, T-Works will complement T-Hub, the world’s largest innovation campus. 
The objective of T-Works is to create and celebrate a culture of hobbyists, makers, and innovators in India who explore and experiment without the fear of failure and create a dense and diverse community of volunteers, engineers, artists, designers, service providers, and other stakeholders for prototyping development.

Speaking to Express, Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary (IT & Industries) said that works are in the last phase and efforts are being made to open the doors of T-Works in September. “We have invested close to Rs 100 crore for this prestigious pro-ject to provide talent development and upskilling opportunities for the community,” he said.

T-Works would enable enthusiasts to build their prototypes using state-of-the-art equipment, a range of tools, and a diverse community of experts present here. It facilitates members to showcase products and skills and the transition from prototyping to products.

Flying High
The Unmanned Aerial Vehicle initiatives at T-Works are focused on adapting new technologies by pushing the boundaries of conventional UAV tech, primarily research and development of low cost. 

T Works aims to lower barriers by sharing designs, technologies, and best practices for anyone to build UAVs quickly at a low cost to accelerate their adoption.

