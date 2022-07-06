Telangana at 14th spot in Food Security Act implementation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana has been placed at 14th spot in the National Food Security Act implementation rankings in the comprehensive country-level index with 0.743 index score.

Union Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal released the first edition of ‘State Ranking Index for NFSA’ 2022 during a conference ofCivil Supplies Ministers from across the country on ‘Food and Nutrition Security of India’ in Delhi on Monday. Minister Gangula Kamalakar did not attend .

The “State Ranking Index for NFSA” is an attempt to document the status and progress of implementation of NFSA. The index is built on three key parameters that cover end-to-end implementation of NFSA through the Targeted Public Distribution System (TPDS).