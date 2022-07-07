STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana HC asks Sessions Court to take call on review petitions in Azad encounter case

The High Court overturned the common ruling and remanded the case to Sessions court, Adilabad, with instructions to determine the criminal revision petitions in line with the law. 

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday asked the Sessions Court, Adilabad to dispose of a batch of Criminal Revision petitions filed by Ch Raghunandan Rao, the then Circle Inspector of Police, Asifabad Circle, Adilabad district, and five other police officers within three months.

These officers are accused in the alleged encounter that occurred between the nights of July 1, 2010 and July 2, 2010 in the Sarkepalli - Velgi forest area in which Cherukuri Raj Kumar alias Azad and Hemchandra Pandey were killed.

The High Court overturned the common ruling and remanded the case to Sessions court, Adilabad, with instructions to determine the criminal revision petitions in line with the law. The CBI investigation was launched on April 26, 2011, and the final report was submitted on July 6, 2012. The petitions for protest were submitted on August 6, 2013 and rejected on March 24, 2015. Revision petitions were submitted in response to the rejection of the protest petitioners, and the same were determined in a decision dated February 15, 2018.

