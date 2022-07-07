STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Was sidelined in TRS: Vijaya Reddy

Vijaya Reddy tells TNIE that she felt “betrayed like many others” and was therefore “forced to leave the TRS”.

Published: 07th July 2022 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2022 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TRS corporator P Vijaya Reddy, daughter of former five-time MLA late P Janardhan Reddy, has gone against the tide, switching her loyalties from the TRS to the beleaguered Congress. In an exclusive interview, Vijaya Reddy tells TNIE that she felt “betrayed like many others” and was therefore “forced to leave the TRS”.

What would you describe as your contribution to the TRS?
I started my political career with YSR Congress Party. After the formation of Telangana, the YSRCP here was weakened. At the same time, there was a dearth of leaders for the TRS in Greater Hyderabad region, with a few exceptions. In 2015, I joined the TRS and went about strengthening the party at thebooth level in Khairatabad Assembly constituency. The TRS leadership asked MLA aspirants to contest in the GHMC elections too. I contested twice, driving the party to victory.

How were you betrayed by TRS?
When I joined the TRS, I categorically told the TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao that I wanted to work in Khairatabad constituency, which was a citadel of my father. In the subsequent elections, despite assuring me the party’s candidature in first list, second list, finally they informed me that they have to accommodate Danam Nagender. The Chief Minister then promised me a “good future”. He (CM) even promised to make me the first woman MLC in Telangana. In 2021, I was not interested in contesting in the GHMC election, but the party encouraged me to contest as the Mayoral post was reserved for women. Now, they tried to limit me to a divisional level, when people from other divisions approached me on issues, Nagender and his henchmen were restricting me.

There is talk of miscommunication in the TRS. What’s your observation?
There is a huge communication gap between Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and party leaders at all levels. The Chief Minister literally meets no one, unlike other CMs in the past.I met him only when I joined the party, and at one or two other public events. There is no confidence in the TRS leadership as
they never meet the leaders.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TRS Vijaya Reddy Congress
India Matters
Uddhav Thackeray. (File | PTI)
Uddhav may face fresh mutiny, this time from Sena’s Lok Sabha MPs
Culture Minister Saji Cherian (Photo | EPS)
Kerala Culture Minister Saji Cherian quits over anti-Constitution remarks
Indian air force logo (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
IAF receives 7.5 lakh applications under Agnipath scheme; highest in any recruitment cycle
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
LPG price hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder; to cost Rs 1,053 per 14.2-kg cylinder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp