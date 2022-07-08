BJP seeks ban on PFI after arrests in Nizamabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After four operatives of Popular Front of India (PFI) were arrested in Nizamabad, the BJP demanded that the organisation be banned as it is radicalising the Muslim youth and instigating them to perpetrate violence against the Hindus.

In a video message released on Thursday, BJP’s official spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao urged the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to ban the radical organisation.“The PFI’s agenda as confessed by the arrested suspects during interrogation is extremely unsettling and dangerous to the religious harmony and social integrity of this nation,” he said.

“These radicals admitting that they have been training hundreds of youth against Hindu community is a

serious plot to destabilise the society,” the BJP leader added.Abdul Qader, 54, a karate instructor, Shaik Shadullah, 40, Mohammad Imran, 22, and Mohammad Abdul Mobin, 27, were arrested by Nizamabad police in last few days, for radicalising Muslim youth and training them in martial arts and use of weapons.