Efforts on to set up aerospace varsity in Telangana: KTR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a significant move aimed at making Telangana an aerospace hub, the State government is in discussions to establish an aerospace university in Telananga.IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday said that talks are on to set up an aerosp-ace university in Telangana in partnership with the industry.“To meet the increasing demand, we are also planning to establish more aerospace and defence parks in the State,” he said.

While inaugurating the world-class aerospace factories -- Safran Electrical & Power Factory and Safran Aircraft Engines at GMR Aerospace Park, the Minister said that Telangana was a vibrant and happening aerospace place as the State has best industrial policy and offers tailormade incentives for mega projects.

“I am hopeful that the upcoming Safran’s MRO facility will not just cater to the needs of Indian airlines but I am also confident that airlines in the Middle East and other Asian countries too will send their aircraft here,” he said.

Emphasising on the aerospace growth in Telangana, Rama Rao highlighted that the State has multiple aerospace parks and boasts of a large num-ber of existing global OEMS, which are into manufacturing as well as into exports.

Referring to Safran’s ventures, he said: “Safran has a long history of operations in India through joint ventures with HAL. But it is for the first time that the group has decided to venture on their own in India and we are glad that you found Hyderabad to be the best ecosystem for setting up your own factories.” “We are extremely happy that Safran has now announced their third mega investment in a row in the State, the Safran Aero Engine MRO project,” Rama Rao said.