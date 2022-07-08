KTR blasts Centre over LPG price hike

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS working president and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao has come down hard on the Central government for increasing the price of domestic gas refills yet again.“People are suffering on account of repeated price hikes of LPG. With his lopsided economic policies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is causing untold hardships to the people,” Rama Rao said in a statement on Thursday.

The TRS working president recalled that cooking gas prices went up by 170 per cent in the last eight years under the BJP rule and said: “The BJP government created a world record in increasing the price of LPG. With the recent increase of Rs 50 per refill, the country has seen a whopping Rs 244 price increase on each gas refill this year alone.”

The Minister said that in 2014, when Modi came to power, the LPG was just Rs 410 per refill but now it has increased threefold to Rs 1,100. “This is very unfortunate. This shows the inefficiency of the BJP government in the country,” he said.“By not providing any subsidies, the Modi government is hitting the people below the belt. The common man was finding it difficult to make both ends meet as he lives on a shoestring budget but no BJP leader was concerned about their travails,” he said.

“The people are now considering taking up old methods such as using wood instead of LPG provided under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana. This scheme is nothing but just another jhumla scheme of Modi,” he alleged.Rama Rao demanded that the BJP government should tamp down the LPG price to make life a little easy for ordinary people.Meanwhile, the TRS workers staged protests against the price hike at several places in the State. They tweeted against the Modi government with the hashtags #ModiGas1105 and #SaluModiSampakuModi.