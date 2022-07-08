Millers not to guarantee safety of paddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Rice Millers Association has decided to repudiate their guarantee letters provided to the Civil Supplies department for the safe custody of paddy given to them for custom milling.

The Association met to discuss the stalemate over FCI not lifting the custom milled rice. The Association urged the Chief Minister to intervene resolve the issue.

Demanding the administration to immediately withdraw paddy from the rice mills, millers asked the government not to give them paddy for processing from the next season.