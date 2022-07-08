STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sangareddy: Consumer court steps in as woman denied loan waiver

During the hearing, the Commission has pulled up the firms for demoralising the complainant.

Published: 08th July 2022

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Sangareddy District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd, (CIFCL) and HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (HDFC-LICL) to jointly pay a compensation of Rs 50,000 to a customer for causing mental agony and also insured sum of Rs 15 lakh with 10 per cent interest from the date of repudiation. 

According to complainant Myadam Swathi, her husband Nagesh had availed a house loan in 2020 from CIFCL. His house loan was insured with the HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited. On August 28, 2020, Nagesh collapsed in front of his house and died of cardiac arrest. When Swathi as the nominee applied for the claim of house loan waiver, the insurance company has contended that the deceased had suffered hypertension six years prior to his death, and rejected the claim.

During the hearing, the Commission has pulled up the firms for demoralising the complainant. The Commission has also ordered the insurance company to pay Rs 30,000 towards the cost of litigation and instructed to comply the orders within 30 days.

