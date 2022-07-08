STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana HC rejects Sai Pallavi’s petition

Furthermore, there is no reference of any infraction of a criminal statute that would justify the issuing of such a notice in the challenged notice.

Published: 08th July 2022 04:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2022 04:20 AM   |  A+A-

Kollywood actress Sai Pallavi

Actress Sai Pallavi (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice Kanneganti Lalitha of Telangana High Court rejected the plea of actress Sai Pallavi to set aside a notice issued by Circle Inspector of Sultan Bazzar, seeking the petitioner’s appearance by declaring it illegal, unjust, unfair, and in violation of applicable laws.

In her petition, Sai Pallavi claimed that the impugned notice was issued on the basis of a malicious petition that did not specify the substance of the petitioner’s offence, if any, or what the complaints were about that the respondent found severe enough to issue the impugned notice. 

Furthermore, there is no reference of any infraction of a criminal statute that would justify the issuing of such a notice in the challenged notice. Furthermore, nothing in the Criminal Procedure Code justifies the issuing of any notice like the one that is being contested. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sai Pallavi Telangana High Court
India Matters
Civil rights activist Gautam Navlakha (Photo | PTI)
Elgar case: Gautam Navlakha, Sagar Gorkhe denied nod to use mosquito nets in jail
Actor-turned-Congress leader Raj Babbar (File photo | PTI)
Congress leader Raj Babbar gets two-year jail for assaulting polling officer
Cryptocurrency (Photo | PTI)
Another major crypto scam in Kerala, investors duped of around Rs 50 crore
India's Virat Kohli, left, stands with head coach Rahul Dravid during a training session. (Photo | AP)
With youngsters performing, pressure mounts on Kohli ahead of his T20 return 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp