Telangana HC rejects Sai Pallavi’s petition

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice Kanneganti Lalitha of Telangana High Court rejected the plea of actress Sai Pallavi to set aside a notice issued by Circle Inspector of Sultan Bazzar, seeking the petitioner’s appearance by declaring it illegal, unjust, unfair, and in violation of applicable laws.

In her petition, Sai Pallavi claimed that the impugned notice was issued on the basis of a malicious petition that did not specify the substance of the petitioner’s offence, if any, or what the complaints were about that the respondent found severe enough to issue the impugned notice.

Furthermore, there is no reference of any infraction of a criminal statute that would justify the issuing of such a notice in the challenged notice. Furthermore, nothing in the Criminal Procedure Code justifies the issuing of any notice like the one that is being contested.