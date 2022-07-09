STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IMD sounds red alert for 14 Telangana districts 

As per the forecast of IMD, the weather conditions are likely to be similar on Sunday and Monday.

Blazing Sword Division of Gajraj Corps of the Indian Army evacuate people during flood relief operations after heavy rainfall, in Hojai district.

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday sounded a red alert, stating that there is a possibility of extremely heavy rainfall in 14 districts of Telangana, while the remaining districts would receive heavy to very heavy rains on Saturday. This is the first time this season that the IMD has issued a red alert. 

According to the bulletin by IMD Hyderabad, there is a possibility of extremely heavy rainfall in 14 districts of Telangana. Heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy rain is very likely to occur in Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Mulugu, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Warangal (Rural) and Warangal (Urban) districts while the remaining districts are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rain, the IMD said.

As per the forecast of IMD, the weather conditions are likely to be similar on Sunday and Monday. The prevailing weather conditions were attributed to the cyclonic circulation over northwest and  adjoining west central Bay of Bengal off south Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh coasts, which is extending above mean sea level.

Overnight, many parts of the State recorded heavy to very heavy rainfall. Districts like Suryapet, Khammam, Kothagudem and Nalgonda have reported very heavy rainfall. During the last 24 hours, the highest rainfall of 194 mm was recorded in Atmakur, Suryapet.

On Friday, there was moderate to heavy rainfall in Suryapet, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Wanaparthy and Warangal districts. On the other hand, rainfall activity picked up in Hyderabad by Friday evening, with incessant rainfall lashing most parts of the city.

