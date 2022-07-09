Ryots urged to make use of Agri Infra Fund Scheme 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TSAGROS Managing Director K Ramulu stated on Friday that out of Rs 3,075 crore target set by the Centre for Telangana for interested farmers, Farmer Producers Organisations and agripreneurs to seek loans as part of the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund through the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), only Rs 359 crore has been utilised till now.

Speaking at the awareness programme on the Agricultural Infrastructure Fund Scheme held jointly by TS Agros, MANAGE and the Union Ministry for Agriculture in Hyderabad on Friday, he encouraged 300 operators of agros service centres, farmers and FPOs to make use of the scheme which is a major boost for those planning to start their agri-based post-harvest, cold storage and food processing units.

Samuel Praveen Kumar, Joint Secretary of Extension, Agriculture Infrastructure Fund, said that loans to the tune of Rs 2 crore could be sought under the scheme, for which there will be a three per cent interest subvention.