BJP’s ST Morcha to till podu lands of Tribals in Telangana's Mancherial district

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Adilabad BJP MP Soyam Bapu Rao declared on Sunday that the BJP’s ST Morcha will go to Koya Poshaguda of Dandepalli mandal in Mancherial district on July 14. They will till the podu lands of tribals who were prevented from doing so by forest officials on Friday. Addressing the media at the BJP’s party office in Nampally on Sunday, he strongly criticised Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for the clampdown on tribals by forest officials.

It isn’t podu land: Forest Dept

The Forest Department announced on Sunday that they have set up a check-post near the forest area in Koya Poshaguda with police, forest and revenue officials, to prevent unknown persons from entering the forest. S Madhava Rao, DFO, Jannaram, said that the entire area will be monitored continuously. He reiterated that the land in dispute wasn’t podu land and wasn’t under cultivation. It was a fresh encroachment of the Kawal Tiger Reserve.

