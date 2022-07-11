Evacuation ops underway in erstwhile Warangal district

By Express News Service

WARANGAL/ MULUGU: With rains lashing erstwhile Warangal district, several houses are reported to have been damaged in rural areas. However, no rain-related injuries or deaths have been registered. Revenue and gram panchayat (GP) officials are moving people, whose houses have been damaged, to shelters set up in government schools.

Warangal, Mahabubabad, Mulugu and Jayashankar Bhupalpally districts received heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours. Mulugu Collector S Krishna Aditya told Express that he has alerted the GPs and mandal-level officials to monitor the situation in their respective limits.

The staff are inspecting old structures and shifting people to rehabilitation centres, he added. He has also asked for the deployment of police personnel in six mandals along the Godavari river. “We have already deployed 100 police personnel and local swimmers in flood-affected villages adjacent to the Godavari in the district,” said Aditya.

A report on the partially or fully damaged houses will be forwarded to the concerned Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO), based on which the compensation will be provided.