Risk of floods looms as Rains pound Telangana 

Published: 11th July 2022 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2022 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

Motorists negotiate through a water-logged road in Tolichowki, Hyderabad on Sunday. A road caves in at Arjungutta of Mancherial district. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Torrential rains lashed Telangana for the second consecutive day creating mayhem, especially in the northern districts where normal life was badly affected on Sunday. In the erstwhile Warangal and Nizamabad districts, local tanks were overflowing and there were reports of many houses damaged in an incessant downpour. Traffic too came to a standstill at several places while NH 163 connecting Warangal and Hyderabad was completely blocked. 

In the last 24 hours, between 8.30 am on Saturday to 8.30 am on Sunday, districts like Jayashankar-Bhupalpally, Mancherial, Nirmal and Peddapalli received extremely heavy rainfall with Mahadevpur in Bhupalpally recording the highest rainfall of 34.7 cm. In Hyderabad, there was moderate to heavy rainfall with Hafeezpet in Serilingampally receiving the highest rainfall of 7 cm. 

On Sunday alone, Kotapally in Mancherial received the highest rainfall of 18 cm till 7 pm, followed by Vemanapally (14 cm) and Mahadevpur (14.7 cm) and Rajendranagar, Hyderabad (5 cm). With India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting more rains in the next two days, several places in these districts face the threat of flash floods. 

According to IMD, due to the occurrence of extremely heavy rainfall, moderate to high risks are likely for a few watersheds in Asifabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Peddapalli, Siricilla, Bhupalpally and Mulugu districts.

Meanwhile, IMD has extended red alert for seven districts -- Adilabad, Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Bhupalpally, Jagtial and Peddapalli  -- till Tuesday. Rest of the State is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, the first flood warning was issued for Bhadrachalam. Officials expect the water to rise to 48 feet by Monday morning. A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team has already reached the temple town to carry out the evacuation in flood-affected areas. 

Body retrieved

The rescue teams, meanwhile, retrieved the body of Mekala Nadi Sailu, one of the two cattle keepers who have washed away while crossing a local stream at Nemali Thanda Gutta in Lingi Thanda on Saturday. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, meanwhile, directed the officials and elected representatives to be on high alert and ensure that there is no human loss or property damage. After a review with officials on the rain situation held at Pragathi Bhavan on Sunday, Rao said that the Godavari was receiving 9.10 lakh cusecs of inflows at Sammakka barrage and the SRSP was receiving four lakh cusecs of inflows. 

“We have deployed NDRF teams in Kothagudem and Nizamabad. Three helicopters will be kept ready,” Rao said. The government also alerted TSRTC management to take necessary precautions while operating the buses as around seven tanks were breached in the State. “Helplines at control rooms would be operating round the clock at GHMC, Secretariat, Panchayat Raj, Municipal Administration and R&B offices,” the CM said.

