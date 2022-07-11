STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Roads & lands damaged in Bhainsa, Nirmal towns of Telangana as rains intensify

Published: 11th July 2022 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2022 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

Minister A Indrakaran Reddy inspects the flooded areas in Nirmal on Sunday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Several properties, houses, roads and lands have been damaged as heavy rains continued to lash Bhainsa and Nirmal towns on Sunday. This apart, a few colonies in Chennur town in Mancherial district were also inundated. Officials also stopped vehicles going from Mancherial to Maharashtra as Laxmipur village under Kotapelli mandal was flooded. 

The highest rainfall of 128.6 mm in Mancherial district was recorded in Kotapelli, followed by 73.5 mm in Chennur. Mancherial Collector Bharati Holikeri inspected the Arjungutta area and instructed officials to warn people living in low-lying areas and along the banks of Pranahitha river. 

Projects get heavy inflows

The projects are also getting heavy inflows and are having to discharge water to the Godavari river in Basara. Officials said the Kadam project was getting inflows at the rate of 1,18,012 cusecs and discharging water from the nine open gates at 1,14,901 cusecs. The same is the situation with Gadenna vagu,  Kumurambheem and Yellampelli projects. 

Godavari river

Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy inspected the colonies of Adatshnagar and the flooded roads from Eidgah Chowrastha to Sidhapur in Nirmal town. Government Whip and Chennur MLA Balka Suman inspected the Edulvagu river. He also took stock of the Pedda cheruvu in Chennur. 
 

