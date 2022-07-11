Telangana's Karimnagar Congress cadre await Rahul’s visit on July 21

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Congress leaders in erstwhile Karimnagar are in an upbeat mood, ever since the news of senior party leader Rahul Gandhi’s tour to Sircilla has been confirmed. Rahul is likely to address a public meeting on July 21 in Sircilla, the stronghold of MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao who represents the Assembly constituency. Sources say that some former MLAs who quit the party in the past and joined the TRS will now rejoin the Congress in Rahul’s presence.

In the recent past, Congress conducted a survey headed by poll strategist Sunil Kanugolu and his team in 13 Assembly constituencies of erstwhile Karimnagar district. In the seven Assembly seats out of 13, winds are blowing in favour of the Congress, says the Congress survey. Among the seven, Manthani, Jagtial and Dharmapuri are pretty certain, said the survey. The contest in the remaining Assembly constituencies of Peddapalli, Choppadandi, Korutla and Manakondur might be a tight one, says Kanugolu’s survey report. Meanwhile, Congress ticket aspirants have been actively touring villages and trying to interact with as many people as possible.