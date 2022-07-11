STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana's Karimnagar Congress cadre await Rahul’s visit on July 21

Meanwhile, Congress ticket aspirants have been actively touring villages and trying to interact with as many people as possible.

Published: 11th July 2022 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2022 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  Congress leaders in erstwhile Karimnagar are in an upbeat mood, ever since the news of senior party leader Rahul Gandhi’s tour to Sircilla has been confirmed. Rahul is likely to address a public meeting on July 21 in Sircilla, the stronghold of MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao who represents the Assembly constituency. Sources say that some former MLAs who quit the party in the past and joined the TRS will now rejoin the Congress in Rahul’s presence. 

In the recent past, Congress conducted a survey headed by poll strategist Sunil Kanugolu and his team in 13 Assembly constituencies of erstwhile Karimnagar district. In the seven Assembly seats out of 13, winds are blowing in favour of the Congress, says the Congress survey. Among the seven, Manthani, Jagtial and Dharmapuri are pretty certain, said the survey. The contest in the remaining Assembly constituencies of Peddapalli, Choppadandi, Korutla and Manakondur might be a tight one, says Kanugolu’s survey report. Meanwhile, Congress ticket aspirants have been actively touring villages and trying to interact with as many people as possible.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Karimnagar Tour Rahul Gandhi KT Rama Rao MAUD TRS Assembly seats
India Matters
AIADMK Joint Coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami leaves Vanagaram after being elected as General secretary at the GC meet held in Chennai, on July 11, 2022. (Photo | Expess Photo Service)
AIADMK appoints Palaniswami as interim general secretary, expels Panneerselvam from all posts
The dilemmas before Uddhav Thackeray are many. (File Photo | PTI)
Rabble to rubble: Uddhav Thackeray and the difficulty of being good
Businessman Vijay Mallya (File Photo | AP)
Vijay Mallya sentenced to four months in prison by Supreme Court in contempt case 
Oldest Sanskrit stone inscription in South India is from Telangana's Phanigiri

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp