STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Include leftover lands in Dharani portal: Bandi Sanjay

Speaking to the media after taking part in a mouna deeksha here on the occasion of his birthday, he said: “It is time the State government addressed the issue.

Published: 12th July 2022 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2022 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay stages a two-hour silent protest in Karimnagar on Monday. It was also his 51st birthday

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday demanded immediate inclusion of about 15 lakh acres of land in Dharani portal and end the agony of farmers who are unable to sell or purchase their lands because of non-inclusion.

Speaking to the media after taking part in a mouna deeksha here on the occasion of his birthday, he said: “It is time the State government addressed the issue. The applications for the inclusion of lands in Dharani are piling up with the government. The Chief Minister brought Dharani to ensure transfer of lands worth crores of rupees to his relatives and confidants.”

The Chief Minister who said he would address the problem by sitting in a chair in tribal areas had not kept his word. The State government has not yet issued pattas to the tribals for the lands they had been cultivating for decades. Taunting KCR for not keeping his word, a special chair was placed at the venue of his mouna deeksha with KCR’s sticker on it, indicating that KCR was yet to address the podu lands’ issue. He vowed to keep fighting for the rights of tribals.

Where’s the chair for PM’s failed promises, Gangula asks Bandi

Karimnagar: Backward Classes (BC) Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar on Monday lashed out at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar over the latter’s allegations against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. On the occasion of his birthday, the Karimnagar MP is on a silent protest over the failed promises of the State government. He has also arranged an empty chair with the CM’s tag at the protest site in a reference to the State government’s ‘empty promises’.  “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has forgotten several promises too. How many chairs should we arrange for him,” Kamalakar wondered. Terming the State BJP chief’s deeksha as a ‘show of jealousy’, the Minister added that 98 per cent of land problems have been solved with the help of Dharani portal. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Bandi Sanjay Dharani
India Matters
Traditional Indian toys. (Photo | File)
Indian toys no playthings, give China a run for its money
UP Muslim brothers serve Amarnath pilgrims
Dona Ganguly and Mithun Chakraborty. (Photos | File)
West Bengal votes in mind, BJP may send Mithun da, Dona Ganguly to Rajya Sabha
Geo Paily and Kevin Shaji. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Two Keralites killed and one missing in boat accident in Canada

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp