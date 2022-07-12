Include leftover lands in Dharani portal: Bandi Sanjay

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday demanded immediate inclusion of about 15 lakh acres of land in Dharani portal and end the agony of farmers who are unable to sell or purchase their lands because of non-inclusion.

Speaking to the media after taking part in a mouna deeksha here on the occasion of his birthday, he said: “It is time the State government addressed the issue. The applications for the inclusion of lands in Dharani are piling up with the government. The Chief Minister brought Dharani to ensure transfer of lands worth crores of rupees to his relatives and confidants.”

The Chief Minister who said he would address the problem by sitting in a chair in tribal areas had not kept his word. The State government has not yet issued pattas to the tribals for the lands they had been cultivating for decades. Taunting KCR for not keeping his word, a special chair was placed at the venue of his mouna deeksha with KCR’s sticker on it, indicating that KCR was yet to address the podu lands’ issue. He vowed to keep fighting for the rights of tribals.

Where’s the chair for PM’s failed promises, Gangula asks Bandi

Karimnagar: Backward Classes (BC) Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar on Monday lashed out at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar over the latter’s allegations against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. On the occasion of his birthday, the Karimnagar MP is on a silent protest over the failed promises of the State government. He has also arranged an empty chair with the CM’s tag at the protest site in a reference to the State government’s ‘empty promises’. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has forgotten several promises too. How many chairs should we arrange for him,” Kamalakar wondered. Terming the State BJP chief’s deeksha as a ‘show of jealousy’, the Minister added that 98 per cent of land problems have been solved with the help of Dharani portal.