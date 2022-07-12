STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Relocate medical students, Telangana HC orders NMC

Seats will be distributed after considering the pre-existing infrastructure in the medical institutions to which students are encouraged to transfer.

Published: 12th July 2022 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2022 05:18 AM

Image used for representational purposes(Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Finally, it is the Telangana High Court that has come to the rescue of the students of private medical colleges whose admissions had been cancelled by the National Medical Commission (NMC) citing deficiencies in infrastructure in the colleges.

A division bench of the Telangana High Court directed the NMC to relocate students from MNR and Mahavir Medical Colleges to other medical colleges in Telangana within four weeks, with the assistance of the State Government and the Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS).

Seats will be distributed after considering the pre-existing infrastructure in the medical institutions to which students are encouraged to transfer. The PG seats are distributed equitably among the respective departments of the medical institutes. Supernumerary students in college departments would be allowed just once.

When supernumerary seats are established, the State Government may make plans to transfer such students to appropriate departments in other institutions and may submit a recommendation to the commission. According to the criteria, students must pay a charge if they move to another medical college in the state. The NMC further decided that the petitioner students will be transferred based on their merit rank.

