Telangana elections: Congress yet to beat its internal wrangles

By Express News Service

Notwithstanding the confidence exuded by TPCC president A Revanth Reddy that his party would capture power in the next elections by securing 90 lakh votes, the party remains a divided house with party leaders working at cross purposes with one another.

Revanth Reddy on Monday said that his party was more battle-ready than others referring to the TRS-BJP duel on early elections. If the BJP dares the KCR to go in for early elections, the latter says he is ready provided the BJP too would go in for early elections to Lok Sabha.

Though the TPCC chief says the Congress is better placed than the other two parties in facing elections if they are held early, there is something seriously wrong within the party. Revanth, after he took over the reins of the party, had been trying to infuse new vitality into the party, but some leaders are carrying out a campaign of calumny against him, making one wonder if the party would be able to rebound and challenge the TRS if it is still bogged down in squabbles.

Though the party has a presence in almost all the constituencies in the State, the cadre lie in a dormant position, disillusioned with squabbling leaders. The internecine conflicts rear their heads so often, causing incalculable damage to the party’s image.

The differences among the leaders came to the fore on Sunday when the party invited all the leaders for a dinner meeting. Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and T Jayaprakash Reddy were conspicuously absent.

This is continuing despite the fact that the ruling TRS party has poached 12 MLAs from the Congress after the 2018 Assembly elections.

In addition, few other constituencies’ in charges and those who contested and lost assembly elections have switched loyalties to either the TRS or BJP. Under these circumstances, the bigger question that remains is how prepared the Congress is to go for early elections.

KCR can float any party whether at the national level or international level. But, what about the responsibility entrusted to him as as Chief Minister by the people?

Jeevan Reddy, Congress MLC

‘90 lakh votes can be won’

The Congress has 42,000 booth enrollers and 45 lakh membership in the State. If Congress members influence one voter each, he said, the party will easily win 90 lakh votes.” He ruled out the chances of a possible hung Assembly. At a press conference on Monday, Revanth recalled how KCR had spirited away Congress MLAs and that it was KCR who had no right to point an accusing finger at others as he himself is guilty of such acts