Telangana govt constitutes two panels for Formula E racing event to be held in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: For the smooth conduct of the prestigious Formula E racing event to be held in Hyderabad on February 11, 2023, the State government constituted a Managing Committee and Executive Committee on Monday.

While the Managing Committee will be headed by MAUD Minister K T Rama Rao and will have the following members which include Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra Group, CEO and Team Principal Mahindra Racing, Dilbagh Gill. It will also have the Ace Urban Race, MD and CEO, a representative of the Federation Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA), three subject experts and brand ambassadors who are yet to be decided, MAUD Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar as Member Convener and any other member as decided by the Chairman.

The track has been finalised and the race will be held on a 2.37-km track around the Hussainsagar Lake — the circuit will go around the Secretariat Complex going through Lumbini Park as a loop. In order to ensure that there’s perfect inter-departmental coordination and that required timelines are met, KTR reviewed the proposed action plan and arrangements which are to be in place. Accordingly, its has been decided to constitute two high-level committees which will also look into aspects such as transport and accommodation logistics, outreach, marketing and promotion.

The Executive Committee will be chaired by Arvind Kumar and will have the following members, Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad, Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Hyderabad, MD & CEO, Greenko Group, ACE Urban. Hyderabad will be the only city from India and one among the 13 cities across the globe to be hosting Formula E racing.

Formula E is an electric powered single seater championship that started in the year 2014 and was granted World Championship status by the FIA during the seventh season in the year 2020-21. Unlike Formula One, the Formula E, also known as E-prix, races are held on the street circuits, thereby promoting electric mobility and taking racing to the fans.