STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Erstwhile Adilabad continues to grapple with incessant rains

Officials in Adilabad town established rehabilitation centres in RIMS and at Tamsi bus stand for people suffering due to the heavy rains.

Published: 13th July 2022 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2022 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

Relatives help a pregnant woman suffering from labour pains reach the Echoda Primary Health Centre after the approach road culvert was washed away

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: The incessant rains that have been lashing the erstwhile Adilabad district have inundated low-lying areas and caused extensive damage to roads. Many of the low-level bridges are under water, cutting off connectivity to villages.There have been reports of a few houses collapsing in the district. Fortunately, no casualty was reported. A house collapsed in Filterbed Colony in Adilabad town. Municipal commissioner Shailaja inspected low-lying areas.

Meanwhile, the Sripada Yellampalli project is getting heavy inflows. Officials said that the inflow is 5,12,545 cusecs and they have opened 36 gates to discharge 4,56,740 cusecs. The FRL level is 148.00 mtrs and present level is 145.40 mtrs. The Kadam project is getting 2,05,707 cusecs and the authorities have opened 16 gates to discharge 2,38,364 cusecs. The FRL level of the project is 700 ft while the present level is 694.80 ft.

Relatives of Jadhav Jayasri, a pregnant woman from Jaldha village, were forced to carry her to the Echoda Primary Health Centre on their shoulders as the culvert had been washed away. After crossing the river, they took her in an ambulance to the PHC where she was admitted.

Around 500 students studying in the Echoda Girls Residential School have been shifted to a safer place as the river behind the school is swelling up. Residents of Darba thanda in Neeradigonda mandal managed to rescue youth who tried to cross the river and were swept away. However, their two-wheeler was washed away in the swirling waters.

Officials in Adilabad town established rehabilitation centres in RIMS and at Tamsi bus stand for people suffering due to the heavy rains. Food is being provided to the flood-hit at these centres.Mancherial in-charge DCP Akhil Mahajan visited Laxmipur village in Kothapalli mandal and enquired about the water levels and alerted police personnel to be ready to help out people.The service road has been damaged from floodwaters near Dimmaturthi in Mamada mandal. Transportation between Nirmal and Mancherial has been halted. The Utnoor to Mancherial road has also been damaged, halting transportation. The main roads in Utnoor and Indravalli towns are under a sheet of water.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Adilabad Heavy rains Telangana Telangana floods
India Matters
Parliament House. Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Words like 'ashamed', 'betrayed', 'corrupt', 'drama', 'hypocrisy' to be unparliamentary in LS, RS
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions. (Photo | AP)
Kerala: Man from UAE develops symptoms of Monkeypox, likely to be country's first case
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
After 145 days, India records over 20,000 covid cases and 38 deaths in 24 hours
Police stand guard during the hearing of the Gyanvapi case, outside the Varanasi District Court. (File Photo | PTI)
Gyanvapi case: Plaintiffs don’t seek possession of mosque property, contends lawyer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp