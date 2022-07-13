Erstwhile Adilabad continues to grapple with incessant rains

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: The incessant rains that have been lashing the erstwhile Adilabad district have inundated low-lying areas and caused extensive damage to roads. Many of the low-level bridges are under water, cutting off connectivity to villages.There have been reports of a few houses collapsing in the district. Fortunately, no casualty was reported. A house collapsed in Filterbed Colony in Adilabad town. Municipal commissioner Shailaja inspected low-lying areas.

Meanwhile, the Sripada Yellampalli project is getting heavy inflows. Officials said that the inflow is 5,12,545 cusecs and they have opened 36 gates to discharge 4,56,740 cusecs. The FRL level is 148.00 mtrs and present level is 145.40 mtrs. The Kadam project is getting 2,05,707 cusecs and the authorities have opened 16 gates to discharge 2,38,364 cusecs. The FRL level of the project is 700 ft while the present level is 694.80 ft.

Relatives of Jadhav Jayasri, a pregnant woman from Jaldha village, were forced to carry her to the Echoda Primary Health Centre on their shoulders as the culvert had been washed away. After crossing the river, they took her in an ambulance to the PHC where she was admitted.

Around 500 students studying in the Echoda Girls Residential School have been shifted to a safer place as the river behind the school is swelling up. Residents of Darba thanda in Neeradigonda mandal managed to rescue youth who tried to cross the river and were swept away. However, their two-wheeler was washed away in the swirling waters.

Officials in Adilabad town established rehabilitation centres in RIMS and at Tamsi bus stand for people suffering due to the heavy rains. Food is being provided to the flood-hit at these centres.Mancherial in-charge DCP Akhil Mahajan visited Laxmipur village in Kothapalli mandal and enquired about the water levels and alerted police personnel to be ready to help out people.The service road has been damaged from floodwaters near Dimmaturthi in Mamada mandal. Transportation between Nirmal and Mancherial has been halted. The Utnoor to Mancherial road has also been damaged, halting transportation. The main roads in Utnoor and Indravalli towns are under a sheet of water.

