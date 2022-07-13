Scribe missing as car swept away in Jagtial

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: One of the two scribes who went to cover news of some tribal labourers trapped in floodwaters went missing after the car in which they were travelling was swept away by swirling waters between Ramojipet and Bhupatipur villages in Raikal mandal of the district on Tuesday.

According to police, the two journalists were on their way to Korru to cover reports of nine labourers being stuck in floodwaters and their rescue by NDRF personnel. However, their car was caught in the water and was swept away. One of the journalists managed to escape and was rescued at Ramojipet. However, the whereabouts of Zameer, who was travelling in the car, are still unknown. The district administration is on standby waiting to launch rescue operations.

