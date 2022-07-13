STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Scribe missing as car swept away in Jagtial

According to police, the two journalists were on their way to Korru to cover reports of nine labourers being stuck in floodwaters and their rescue by NDRF personnel.

Published: 13th July 2022 05:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2022 05:20 AM   |  A+A-

Drown, Drowning, Sinking, sink

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: One of the two scribes who went to cover news of some tribal labourers trapped in floodwaters went missing after the car in which they were travelling was swept away by swirling waters between Ramojipet and Bhupatipur villages in Raikal mandal of the district on Tuesday.

According to police, the two journalists were on their way to Korru to cover reports of nine labourers being stuck in floodwaters and their rescue by NDRF personnel. However, their car was caught in the water and was swept away. One of the journalists managed to escape and was rescued at Ramojipet. However, the whereabouts of Zameer, who was travelling in the car, are still unknown. The district administration is on standby waiting to launch rescue operations.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jagtial Telangana floods
India Matters
Parliament House. Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Words like 'ashamed', 'betrayed', 'corrupt', 'drama', 'hypocrisy' to be unparliamentary in LS, RS
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions. (Photo | AP)
Kerala: Man from UAE develops symptoms of Monkeypox, likely to be country's first case
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
After 145 days, India records over 20,000 covid cases and 38 deaths in 24 hours
Police stand guard during the hearing of the Gyanvapi case, outside the Varanasi District Court. (File Photo | PTI)
Gyanvapi case: Plaintiffs don’t seek possession of mosque property, contends lawyer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp