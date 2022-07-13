STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana to train one lakh students in AI courses

MicroLabs will work towards broad genomic surveillance of communicable diseases.

Image for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that artificial intelligence (AI) is one of the fastest growing technologies, IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday said the State government is aiming to train one lakh high school students in AI foundation courses.

Speaking at an event organised to launch three projects — iRASTE Telangana, Bodhyaan car platform and MicroLabs at IIIT-Hyderabad — he said: “AI is the top priority for business leaders and has remained the top priority for third year in a row, according to Gartner’s 2022 CEO Survey.”“Telangana government, in association with TASK, has trained over 25,000 students and 4,500 faculty members. Now the aims is to train at least 1 lakh high school students,” he added.

With regard to project intelligent Solutions for iRASTE, Telangana uses AI & ADAS solutions and will act as a force multiplier and transform road safety. This is in collaboration with the INAI, IIIT-H, Intel, Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) and Uber. TSRTC vehicles that ply on the highways are the target fleet for this project with Uber’s road safety initiatives expertise.

Bodhyaan is the car data capture platform set up at IIIT-H with multiple sensors — cameras, LIDARs, night-vision cameras, RADARs — including the required computational power to capture and process real-time data on the car. Researchers, academics, and startups in India, can use this platform to test algorithms or methods in vehicle navigation, data collection.MicroLabs will work towards broad genomic surveillance of communicable diseases.

