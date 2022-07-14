STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Prevent disaster in north Telangana caused by heavy rains: Revanth Reddy

Opposition leaders seek urgent relief for citizens hit by heavy rains across the State

Published: 14th July 2022 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2022 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expressing concern over the deterioration of the situation in north Telangana on account of heavy rains, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday asked Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to wake up from his “slumber”, and review the flood situation to initiate rescue operations.

Revanth Reddy, who is also Malkajgiri MP, suggested to the Chief Minister to constitute high-level committees with the top officials at the state and parliamentary constituency levels. Asking the Chief Minister to immediately conduct review meetings, Revanth Reddy said that if the State government was not vigilant, there is a possibility of the situation turning into a major disaster. He asked the government to identify the flood-affected residents who are unable to come out of their homes and supply them with food, water, and other essential commodities. He also asked the government to identify the old houses which are on the verge of collapse and rehabilitate the residents. He also asked the government to alert the villages below the Kadam reservoir.

Listing out a few suggestions, Revanth Reddy demanded the constitution of a committee with the Chief Secretary, DGP, and top officials from Rural Water Supply, Irrigation, Electricity, and R & B Departments under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister for timely reviewing and monitoring the rescue operations. He also asked the government to assess the flood situation and to identify breaches to canals, streams, lakes, and other water bodies. He said that the Chief Minister will be held responsible for everything that goes awry.

Terming the Chief Minister as neo-Nero, Revanth Reddy said that the former doesn’t have a conscience to extend help to the flood victims. While deaths are being reported due to the torrential rains, the Chief Minister has been preoccupied with evolving political strategies and survey reports. CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka urged the State government to identify the villages that are cut off due to floods and restore roads. He wanted the restoration of emergency services. He also demanded that the government depute Agriculture department officials to assess the crop loss.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Revanth Reddy K Chandrasekhar Rao Telangana heavy rains Telangana floods
India Matters
Parliament House. Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Words such as 'ashamed', 'betrayed', 'corrupt', 'drama', 'hypocrisy' to be unparliamentary in LS, RS
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions. (Photo | AP)
Kerala man from UAE develops monkeypox symptoms, likely to be India's first case
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Nasal spray lowers Covid viral load by 94 per cent in 24 hours: Lancet study
Amal T K, the civil police officer, shifting the flags from the spot
Applause pours in for Kochi cop who saluted national flag found in scrap

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp