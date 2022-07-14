Prevent disaster in north Telangana caused by heavy rains: Revanth Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expressing concern over the deterioration of the situation in north Telangana on account of heavy rains, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday asked Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to wake up from his “slumber”, and review the flood situation to initiate rescue operations.

Revanth Reddy, who is also Malkajgiri MP, suggested to the Chief Minister to constitute high-level committees with the top officials at the state and parliamentary constituency levels. Asking the Chief Minister to immediately conduct review meetings, Revanth Reddy said that if the State government was not vigilant, there is a possibility of the situation turning into a major disaster. He asked the government to identify the flood-affected residents who are unable to come out of their homes and supply them with food, water, and other essential commodities. He also asked the government to identify the old houses which are on the verge of collapse and rehabilitate the residents. He also asked the government to alert the villages below the Kadam reservoir.

Listing out a few suggestions, Revanth Reddy demanded the constitution of a committee with the Chief Secretary, DGP, and top officials from Rural Water Supply, Irrigation, Electricity, and R & B Departments under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister for timely reviewing and monitoring the rescue operations. He also asked the government to assess the flood situation and to identify breaches to canals, streams, lakes, and other water bodies. He said that the Chief Minister will be held responsible for everything that goes awry.

Terming the Chief Minister as neo-Nero, Revanth Reddy said that the former doesn’t have a conscience to extend help to the flood victims. While deaths are being reported due to the torrential rains, the Chief Minister has been preoccupied with evolving political strategies and survey reports. CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka urged the State government to identify the villages that are cut off due to floods and restore roads. He wanted the restoration of emergency services. He also demanded that the government depute Agriculture department officials to assess the crop loss.

