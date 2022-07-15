STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP cadre intensifies efforts to ensure success of Mission Telangana

The party’s top brass have realised that the padayatra alone won’t be enough to garner support.

Published: 15th July 2022 05:34 AM

The immediate focus for the saffron party appears to be Telangana. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana BJP’s approach to mobilise support in rural areas of the State comprises a multi-pronged strategy. With its eyes set on the next Assembly elections, the party has planned to intensify activity in every Assembly segment of the State.

After completing two phases of padayatra, Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay is all set to embark on the third leg of Praja Sangrama Yatra on August 2. The yatra will be flagged off from Yadagirigutta Laxmi Narasimha Swamy temple, and it will cover three parliamentary constituencies (Nalgonda, Bhongir and Warangal) and 10 Assembly segments in 20 days. The yatra will conclude at the Bhadrakali temple in Hanumakonda.

The party’s top brass have realised that the padayatra alone won’t be enough to garner support. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during his recent visit to the State, suggested various ways to accelerate the party activities across the State. One of them is taking out ‘Palle Gosa BJP Bharosa’ bike rallies across all 119 Assembly constituencies in four phases, starting July 21.

“The idea is to reach every village in Telangana. BJP’s flag will be hoisted in all the villages where rallies and meetings will also be held. Pamphlets on NDA’s achievements and failures of TRS will be distributed to every household during the rallies,” Kasam Venkateswarlu, BJP State vice-president, told Express.

Around 100 party workers, led by a leader, would rally across 6-8 villages everyday, he said. Meanwhile, the party also plans to hold a series of public meetings and other activities in various Assembly constituencies under the Lok Sabha Pravas Yojna, which will see Union Ministers touring parliamentary constituencies in Telangana for three days.

Farmers’ sign campaign

BJP’s Kisan Morcha will hold a farmers’ signature campaign in all villages in Telangana from Saturday to press for waiver of all crop loans and implementation of PMFBY.

