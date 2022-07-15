Free Covid-19 booster doses in Telangana from Friday

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: MAUD Minister and TRS working president KT Rama Rao said on Thursday that the State government filled 1.3 lakh vacancies in the last eight years and the recruitment process for another 81,000 posts was underway.

In addition to about five lakh jobs the Information Technology sector, nearly 16 lakh jobs were created through TS IPASS, he said. The Minster was speaking at a special event for job aspirants in hotel management, bank and software sectors, who were being trained by Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK) in Sircilla.

While interacting with the aspirants, the Minister told the youth in the district to make use of the free training classes. He said that in the coming six months over 2,000 job aspirants will receive free training at the TASK centre in Sircilla. Addressing the attendants, the Minister said that it was very important to learn new skills in order to be employable.

Later, he visited Normala Cheruvu (Upper Manair Dam) that was filled to the brim due to the rains over the last few days and directed the officials to take measures to be ready for any emergency situation.

