STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Kaleshwaram, Bhadrachalam flooded, thousands affected

Huge financial loss likely at KLIS; water level in temple town may touch the 70-ft mark today

Published: 15th July 2022 05:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2022 05:13 AM   |  A+A-

An aerial view of Bhadrachalam that was marooned on Thursday;

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/WARANGAL/BHADRACHALAM: The menacing Godavari flood crippled several regions in the State on Thursday, inundating the temple town of Bhadrachalam and the prestigious Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) besides rendering thousands homeless.

It is learnt that the flooding at the KLIS could end up causing major financial loss running into hundreds of crores. As many as 29 motors, including 139 MW capacity “Bahubali” motors, were submerged under floodwaters.

As for the human casualties, one each in Adilabad and Nizamabad were swept away in swirling waters taking the toll in the floods to 10. The Indian Air Force (IAF) rescued two persons who were stranded on a water tank at Somanpally village in Mancherial district.

The NDRF, SDRF and other rescue teams have already shifted over 19,000 people to relief camps. The situation is particularly grim in Bhadrachalam where the water level is expected to touch 70 ft by Friday — something that hasn’t happened in recent memory.

The human loss apart, it was the flooding at Kaleshwaram that has come as a big setback to the State. Medigadda and Annaram barrages of Kaleshwaram had to contend with inflows more than their designed discharge capacity. Pump houses of these barrages at Kannepalli and Annaram have been flooded.

Official sources told Express that pump houses, several electric motors, control panels and other equipment were submerged. Besides the equipment required for pumping the water, several computers, floodwater managing systems and others also went under the floodwaters. An official, requesting anonymity, pegged the loss at approximately `400 crore.

However, Advisor to the State government on lift irrigation projects, K Penta Reddy said that submergence of pumps and motors during natural disasters and during unprecedented rains was very common.“There is no need to worry about pump houses. The structures of Kaleshwaram were not damaged and there would be no damage to submerged motors,” he said.

Medigadda barrage pump house is located at Kannepalli village near Kaleshwaram in Jayashankar-Bhupalpally district. There are 17 motors at Kannepalli and 12 at Annaram. Officials lifted 81 gates of Medigadda barrage, which was receiving 27,88,050 cusecs. The outflows of the barrage were also 27,88,050 cusecs. However, the designed discharge of Medigadda is only 26 lakh cusecs and its storage capacity is 16.17 tmcft.

The officials also lifted 66 gates of Annaram barrage, which was receiving 16 lakh cusecs. Annaram’s storage capacity is 10.87 and it is filled to the brim. The water is flowing at 14 meters level at Eturungaram area.

Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force rescued two persons at Somanpally village in Mancherial district. On the request of MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao, the IAF dispatched a Chetak helicopter from Hakimpet station and rescued the duo. “Winching operations require the pilot to maintain an absolutely steady hover over the area. This requires immense skill and concentration. This task is all the more difficult over water, as the pilots do not have sufficient visual references,” a release said.

Bhadrachalam, on the other hand, is bracing for more agony. With the water level expected to touch 70 feet on Friday, the bridge on Godavari in the temple town was closed for transportation, a first in 36 years. The discharge from Bhadrachalam at 9 pm was 19,90,294 cusecs. The bridge was last closed for transportation in August 1986.Manthani town was also marooned after a gap of 25 years.

Moderate rainfall in districts

Till 8 pm on Thursday, there was only moderate rainfall in districts like Bhupalpally, Mancherial, Hanamkonda, Peddapalli, Adilabad and Jagtial districts. Kataram in Bhupalpally recorded the highest rainfall of 6.2 cm

During the last 24 hours, Arnakonda and Gunid in Karimnagar recorded the highest rainfall of 23 cm and 21 cm, followed by Bheemgal (19 cm) and Alur in Nizamabad (17.3 cm)

Intensity to EASE

According to IMD, only heavy and not extremely heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in Nirmal, Nizamabad, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri and Kamareddy districts on Friday

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhadrachalam Godavari river Telangana floods Telangana Kaleshwaram
India Matters
A file photo of J Jayalalithaa, MG Ramachandran, and his wife Janaki. ( Express Archives)
Jaya and now: A tale of two AIADMK splits and why the twain shall never meet
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Patna SSP draws parallels between Islamic extremist body and RSS; BJP roiled
Image of a saffron flag used for representational purpose. (File Photo)
Lucknow: Row over 'namaz at Lulu Mall', Hindu group seeks nod to recite Hanuman Chalisa
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions. (Photo | AP)
Kerala man from UAE develops monkeypox symptoms, likely to be India's first case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp