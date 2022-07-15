STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Komatireddy hits out at TRS over Bhramana project

Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Thursday asked Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to complete the Bhramana Vellemla project at Barhmana Vellemla village, which is his native place.

MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Thursday asked Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to complete the Bhramana Vellemla project at Barhmana Vellemla village, which is his native place.He said that the project would have been completed long ago had he joined the TRS.

However, he added, he would never betray Congress.He said, while northern Telangana had been reeling under the floods, parts of Nalgonda district had been struggling to get adequate water for domestic consumption and irrigation.

