85 gates of Lakshmi barrage lifted amid heavy rains

KLIS gets huge inflows, officials release 28,67,650 cusecs to maintain water levels in project

Published: 16th July 2022 05:32 AM

With the Godavari in full flow, the inter-state bridge from Gandi Kaleswaram to Sirancha was washed away in Bhupalapally district on Friday

By Express News Service

BHUPALPALLY: With the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) receiving huge inflows, all 85 gates of the Lakshmi barrage at Medigadda were opened on Friday.On Thursday, as many as 17 Bahubali motor pump sets at Kannepalli pump house were submerged as excess water entered the Lakshmi barrage.

The inflow was around 28,67,650 cusecs in the Lakshmi barrage and by lifting all the ga-tes, 28,67,650 cusecs was relea-sed downstream. The capacity of the barrage is 16.17 tmc ft.Sarawati (Annaram) barrage under the KLIS has been submerged. The inflows into Saraswati barrage was recorded at 11,68,615 cusecs and through its 66 gates, 11,68,615 cusecs of water was released.

The capacity of the barrage is 10.87 tmc ft.Jayashankar Bhupalpally district Collector Bhavesh Mishra said that the officials were closely monitoring the flood situation and making arrangements to meet any emergency in villages along the banks of Godavari river.

