KCR to prepare TRS MPs to take on BJP in Parliament

Though Telangana was performing better and maintaining fiscal discipline, the Centre was creating hurdles for the developing State, a TRS leader said.

Published: 16th July 2022 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2022 05:25 AM   |  A+A-

KCR, K chandrasekhar rao

K Chandrasekhar Rao. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Intent on keeping the heat on the BJP, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is all set to ask TRS MPs to corner the Narendra Modi government in both Houses of Parliament on the “injustice” meted out to Telangana.

The Chief Minister, who will chair the TRS Parliamentary Party (TRSPP) meeting at Telangana Bhavan on Saturday, is expected to discuss and finalise the strategy to be adopted in the Parliament session, which will commence on July 18.

According to sources, Rao will ask his party MPs to fight against the “anti-people” policies adopted by the Modi government. The TRS MPs will expose the economic sanctions imposed on Telangana by the Centre during their protests in Parliament, a TRS leader said.

Though Telangana was performing better and maintaining fiscal discipline, the Centre was creating hurdles for the developing State, a TRS leader said. The TRS MPs would try to establish the Modi government as a “culprit” for rendering injustice to the State in the form of limiting the State’s market borrowing limits, non-procurement of Custom Milled Rice (CMR), anti-farmer policies of Modi government among other issues.

Issues lie falling value of rupee against the dollar, “undemocratic and hegemonistic policies” adopted by the Centre and growing unrest in the country  would also be raised by the TRS.“Economy experts are raising serious concerns about the lopsided economic policies adopted by the Narendra Modi government, is of the view of Chandrasekhar Rao,” the TRS leader said.

Rao will ask his party MPs to join other party MPs, who are ready to fight against the Centre’s anti-people policies and to protect democratic values, the leader said.

