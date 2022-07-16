STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NIRF ’22: Osmania University among top 50 varsities

In the engineering category, National Institute of Technology, Warangal and SR University, Warangal secured 21st and 91st ranks respectively.

Osmania University (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Osmania University has made it to the top 50 of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIFR) list.According to NIRF 2022, released by Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday, the OU has been ranked 46th in overall category, the only State university from Telangana to secure a place among the top 100 universities in the country.

Among the central universities, Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad (IIT-H) and University of Hyderabad (UoH) have secured 14th and 20th rank respectively. In the universities category, OU has secured the 22nd rank while IIT-H bagged the 10th rank.

NIRF is a methodology adopted by the Central Ministry of Education to rank institutions of higher education in India. A lot of important parameters such as students-faculty ratio, number of students at doctoral level and research conducted at the educational institution are taken into consideration while ranking.

Educational institutions are also ranked according to different categories, including universities, medical, pharmacy, engineering and management among others. In research category, only IIT-H and UoH bagged prominent ranks of 12 and 27 respectively.Among the State universities, Kakatiya University secured 44th rank in pharmacy category.  

In the engineering category, National Institute of Technology, Warangal and SR University, Warangal secured 21st and 91st ranks respectively. Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University secured 76th rank in the same category.

