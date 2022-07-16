STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Villagers pelt stones at Dharmapuri Arvind’s convoy during visit to rain-hit village

Published: 16th July 2022 05:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2022 05:16 AM   |  A+A-

Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind

Nizamabad MP Arvind Dharmapuri (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: A day after angry residents of Erdandi in Ibrahimpatnam mandal prevented Korutla MLA K Vidyasagar Rao from entering the village, BJP leader and Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind faced similar experience on Friday when he visited the flood-affected area.

The villagers tried to welcome the BJP MP with a garland of chappals. When the police intervened, the situation turned tense as local youth pelted stones at Arvind’s convoy, damaging three cars in the process. Later, police managed to disperse the crowd and make way for Aravind’s convoy to leave the place.

Meanwhile, Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah called Arvind and enquired about his wellbeing.Arvind informed the Union Minister that the incident took place under the direction of MLA Vidyasagar Rao.

“The TRS leadership has directed the TRS MLAs to launch physical attacks on him wherever he tries to visit his parliamentary constituency. The TRS leaders are launching targeted attacks on BJP leaders and workers across the State,” he reportedly told Shah.

