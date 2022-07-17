Flood-affected Telangana's Manthani limps back to normalcy

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI / KARIMNAGAR : With the rains halting after lashing the erstwhile Karimnagar district continuously for a few days, Manthani in the Peddapalli district is slowly limping back to normalcy. Though the roads are murky with rainwater, households and business establishments are trying to get back to the life they had before the floods submerged half the town.

Residents said they lost utensils, grocery items such as rice and several other household items. In some areas, the level of water reached 10 feet high, resulting in the submergence of houses and other assets. Locals are comparing the floods this year to the one that was witnessed in 1983.

If the authorities had been alert, they could have avoided the heavy damage sustained from the deluge, said former Manthani deputy sarpanch Inmula Satish. With the heavy flow in the Godavari river, the local Bokkala vagu received heavy inflows, resulting in the floods, which affected residents of Manthani and surrounding areas, he said.

Bandi speaks to Naryanpur residents

In Karimnagar district, Karimnagar MP and BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday spoke to the villagers from Naryanpur, who were shifted to a government shelter, over the phone. On his direction, party workers distributed rice and other essential items to the affected persons.

PEDDAPALLI / KARIMNAGAR : With the rains halting after lashing the erstwhile Karimnagar district continuously for a few days, Manthani in the Peddapalli district is slowly limping back to normalcy. Though the roads are murky with rainwater, households and business establishments are trying to get back to the life they had before the floods submerged half the town. Residents said they lost utensils, grocery items such as rice and several other household items. In some areas, the level of water reached 10 feet high, resulting in the submergence of houses and other assets. Locals are comparing the floods this year to the one that was witnessed in 1983. If the authorities had been alert, they could have avoided the heavy damage sustained from the deluge, said former Manthani deputy sarpanch Inmula Satish. With the heavy flow in the Godavari river, the local Bokkala vagu received heavy inflows, resulting in the floods, which affected residents of Manthani and surrounding areas, he said. Bandi speaks to Naryanpur residents In Karimnagar district, Karimnagar MP and BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday spoke to the villagers from Naryanpur, who were shifted to a government shelter, over the phone. On his direction, party workers distributed rice and other essential items to the affected persons.