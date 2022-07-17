Telangana HC orders authorities to ensure kiln workers’ lives, legal services are in compliance with law

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has ordered the Member Secretary of the Telangana State Legal Services Authority to coordinate with various government agencies to ensure working conditions for migrant workers in brick kilns are in compliance with the law.

Additionally, the court instructed the Registry to give a copy of this order to the Member Secretary of the Telangana State Legal Services Authority. In a suo moto taken up PIL relating to the circumstances of migrant labourers working in the State’s brick kilns, the High Court issued the directive. In the session held on December 21, 2015, migrant workers’ difficulties were discussed. The court ordered the Member Secretary of the Telangana State Legal Services Authority to ensure that migrant workers’ conditions in the brick kilns are in compliance with the law.

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has ordered the Member Secretary of the Telangana State Legal Services Authority to coordinate with various government agencies to ensure working conditions for migrant workers in brick kilns are in compliance with the law. Additionally, the court instructed the Registry to give a copy of this order to the Member Secretary of the Telangana State Legal Services Authority. In a suo moto taken up PIL relating to the circumstances of migrant labourers working in the State’s brick kilns, the High Court issued the directive. In the session held on December 21, 2015, migrant workers’ difficulties were discussed. The court ordered the Member Secretary of the Telangana State Legal Services Authority to ensure that migrant workers’ conditions in the brick kilns are in compliance with the law.