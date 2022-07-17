Home States Telangana

Telangana state BJP to take RTI movement to villages, gram panchayats

The RTI initiative launched by the BJP’s State leadership will soon become a village-level movement.

Telangana BJP leaders | RVK Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The RTI initiative launched by the BJP’s State leadership will soon become a village-level movement. Appreciating the initiative, the BJP’s central leadership has asked the party’s state leadership to ensure that RTI requests are filed in all gram panchayats across Telangana, seeking information on the funds spent on various schemes and initiatives.

“To raise the issues of the people at the grassroots level, BJP workers will need to have some solid information. Naturally, we do not expect the State government to give the required information so RTI will give us at least some information. Even if they don’t furnish information, the people at the village level will understand their intentions. With authentic information in hand and equipped with the ammunition to fight the State government’s corruption in all areas, this campaign is being launched,” said NV Subhash, BJP spokesperson.

The campaign is expected to be launched in the next few days, where the BJP’s booth-level workers will file RTI queries in all gram panchayats (more than 12,000 GPs), seeking information from the panchayat secretaries about information related to their respective villages, implementation of schemes, funds received from the Centre, funds spent and so on. It may be mentioned that last week, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay filed 88 RTI queries seeking information from the public information officers of various departments on various aspects of spending of the State government and more. Earlier, BJP State vice-president G Manohar Reddy had filed RTI queries and had exposed the amount of funds spent by TRS on advertisements.

RTI BJP Telangana TRS
