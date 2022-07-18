Home States Telangana

Cops send notices to Singapore firm in crypto fraud

Police registered a case in this regard on Saturday and suspect that Nigerians are behind the offence. They believe that the fraudsters withdrew the cryptocurrency, traded it and earned crores.

Cryptocurrency (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the case of an NRI losing Rs 2.57 crore to a cryptocurrency platform, Hyderabad cyber crime sleuths on Sunday sent notices to the Singapore-based firm seeking details of the victim’s account. Sources said that the victim Srinivas, who hails from Nallakunta and has US citizenship, arrived in the country in February this year for his mother’s treatment.

He had reportedly invested a part of his earnings as a software engineer in Bibox, which deals in cryptocurrency trade. In June, when Srinivas tried to withdraw the $323,000 that he had invested, the platform displayed that he had no money in his account.

Srinivas sent umpteen mails to the firm seeking details, but the replies from Bibox stated that the email address was altered. He had created the account using a Gmail account, but the altered email address belonged to the Hotmail domain.

Following his emails, Bibox authorities managed to retrieve his account and wallet. However, when he finally accessed his account, he found to his horror that there was no money in it. It was then that he approached the cybercrime sleuths.

Police registered a case in this regard on Saturday and suspect that Nigerians are behind the offence. They believe that the fraudsters withdrew the cryptocurrency, traded it and earned crores. Police officials hope to get the IP addresses of the fraudsters and believe that it can help them make headway in the case.

