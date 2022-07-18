Eatala draws TRS ire for remarks against KCR

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: TRS Karimnagar district president and Satavahana Urban Development Authority (SUDA) chairman GV Ramakrishna Rao on Sunday launched a scathing attack on BJP MLA Eatala Rajender over the latter’s statement that he will contest the next election from Gajwel Assembly constituency.

Rajender on Saturday exuded confidence about defeating Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao in Gajwel Assembly segment in the upcoming elections. He said KCR would face the same fate as West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee did in Nandigram Assembly seat.

Reacting to Rajender’s statement, Ramakrishna said that Suvendu Adhikari, who defeated Mamata Banerjee in the assembly polls joined BJP to get immunity from the CBI and the ED in the Sarada chit fund case.

“Now, drawing inspiration from Suvendu, Rajender is creating a buzz by announcing that he will contest against the CM from Gajwel. If Rajender contests, he will be defeated. To avoid such an insult, he is welcome to come and rejoin TRS,” Ramakrishna said.

