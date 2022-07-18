Home States Telangana

Eatala draws TRS ire for remarks against KCR

He said KCR would face the same fate as West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee did in Nandigram Assembly seat.

Published: 18th July 2022 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2022 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana BJP MLA Eatala Rajender (File photo | EPS)

Telangana BJP MLA Eatala Rajender (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: TRS Karimnagar district president and Satavahana Urban Development Authority (SUDA) chairman GV Ramakrishna Rao on Sunday launched a scathing attack on BJP MLA Eatala Rajender over the latter’s statement that he will contest the next election from Gajwel Assembly constituency.

Rajender on Saturday exuded confidence about defeating Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao in Gajwel Assembly segment in the upcoming elections. He said KCR would face the same fate as West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee did in Nandigram Assembly seat.

Reacting to Rajender’s statement, Ramakrishna said that Suvendu Adhikari, who defeated Mamata Banerjee in the assembly polls joined BJP to get immunity from the CBI and the ED in the Sarada chit fund case.

“Now, drawing inspiration from Suvendu, Rajender is creating a buzz by announcing that he will contest against the CM from Gajwel. If Rajender contests, he will be defeated. To avoid such an insult, he is welcome to come and rejoin TRS,” Ramakrishna said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TRS Karimnagar Satavahana Urban Development Authority BJP Eatala Rajender Gajwel Assembly constituency Elections KCR Nandigram CBI ED Sarada chit fund
India Matters
Changing tides of India’s communal ties
The Babri Masjid before it was demolished. (File Photo)
Babri demolition: Allahabad HC to hear petition challenging acquittal of accused people
Image for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
US accounts for 23 per cent of remittances to India; share of Gulf region decline
Image for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Correct ITR form, disclosure of assets: Points to remember while filing I-T returns

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp