Girls fare a shade better in ICSE exam

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As in the rest of the country, in Telangana too, girls seemed to have outperformed boys in the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class X examination.

While the national pass percentage was at 99.97 per cent, 99.98 per cent of girls and 99.97 per cent of boys cleared the exam across the country. In Telangana, a lot of schools including Sri Aurobindo International School and Johnson Grammar School recorded a pass percentage of 100.

Vineetha Sammeta of Mallapur secured 98.6 per cent marks to emerge the topper in Johnson Grammar School. Similarly, Sanjana Punna and Sreevatsa Pulipati, both 98.4 per cent, and Lakkadi Hridya with 98 per cent topped in Hyderabad Public School and Sri Aurobindo International School respectively.

