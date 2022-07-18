Home States Telangana

IIIT-Basara students stage protest,  warn of more

In their letter, the students made it clear that they will intensify their stir if their demands are not met by July 24.

Published: 18th July 2022 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2022 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: The students of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), which is also known as IIIT-Basara, staged a protest in front of in-charge Vice-Chancellor V Venkata Ramana’s chamber on Sunday, demanding the government fulfil all the assurances it gave recently.

It may be mentioned that following prolonged protests by students in June, the government assured to resolve all the issues, including the appointment of a regular vice-chancellor. During Sunday’s protests, the students' council made a representation to the in-charge vice-chancellor, listing out their demands. In their letter, the students made it clear that they will intensify their stir if their demands are not met by July 24.

The students’ demands include the appointment of a regular vice-chancellor, removal of the present mess contractor and issuing tenders to give new catering contracts to ensure good quality food is served in the mess and also to provide uniforms and laptops to the students.

With a deadline on 24 th of July, students have threatened to go on an indefinite protest until their demands are fulfilled. The Vice-Chancellor assured the protesting students all the issues will be resolved at the earliest.

