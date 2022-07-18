Home States Telangana

Path clear for Tribal University in Telangana

The State government has given 116 acres of assigned land, 50 acres of forest land and 169 acres of government land for the university to be started in Mulugu.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Finally, Telangana is all set to get a Tribal University. A Bill for the setting up of the Tribal University is expected to be introduced in Lok Sabha in the monsoon session of Parliament that begins on Monday.

Among other Bills, the Centre will also move the Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2022 for introduction, consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha for setting up of Central Tribal University in Telangana.

The Centre gave an assurance in the AP Reorganisation Act-2014 to start the Tribal University in the State. However, there has been a delay in fulfilling it. After the State’s relentless fight against the Centre for the University for the last eight years, the Centre recently prepared a Detailed Project Report (DPR).

The State government has given 116 acres of assigned land, 50 acres of forest land and 169 acres of government land for the university to be started in Mulugu. The State government also identified a building for starting the University. After preparing the DPR, the Centre submitted the proposal of establishing the University to the Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance, in February.

Replying to a question in the Lok Sabha in November, Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Bishweshwar Tudu said the delay in identification of land by the State government was the reason for the varsity not having come up yet.

