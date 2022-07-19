Kadam project to get 8 more gates to prevent future flooding

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: The authorities are planning to add eight more gates at the Kadam project in Nirmal districtfour on each side to help ease the release of upto 5 lakh cusecs of floodwater to avoid any problems in the future.

A technical team from Hyderabad inspected the project in on Monday to assess its structural safety and damages due to the recent flood. Led by Chief Engineer (operation & maintenance), the team inspected the damaged gates and breach in the left canal.

The officials found that several gates of the dam and electricity wire had been damaged due to overflowing water, due to which the gates could not be closed. This has caused a shortage of water in the dam. After the floods, the officials have been maintaining the storage levels at 3 tmc ft and discharging the surplus by opening 16 gates of the dam.

After their assessment, the team submitted a report to the higher officials, said Superintendent Engineer Sushil Deshpande. A Central design team will also visit the dam within two days for inspection. Further action will be taken based on the report, the official said. The farmers who rely on the project for irrigation have expressed concerns over the possible shortage of water as the current level in the dam is minimal.

Bhadrachalam, Pinapaka tense over Godavari inflows

Khammam: Tension prevailed at Bhadrachalam and Pinapaka Agency areas with the Godavari river receiving huge inflows in its catchment areas. Unconfirmed reports suggest the inflow is expected to increase further causing the water level in the river to rise by at least 2 to 3 feet. Many villages in Dummagudem and Cherla mandals and some colonies in Bhadrachalam are currently submerged. The residents who returned to their homes from the relief camps expressed shock over the reports

