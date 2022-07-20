670 Telangana health staffers to assist flood-hit

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A total of 670 health workers were on Tuesday deployed for post flood management in addition to existing staff to conduct activities on a war footing basis. This extra manpower will be distributed into flood affected areas divided into four geographical areas. Special focus will be given to 297 high risk areas.

On the third day of health camps set up in previously inundated regions, 18,558 people were treated in 368 camps. The highest number of people — 6,296 — were treated in Mancherial district in 96 camps. Following that, 109 camps in Bhadradri Kothagudem district treated 2,574 people. Surprisingly, 1,888 people were treated in 26 camps set up in Adilabad district. As per the official information, no person was referred to tertiary care centre.

Additional director and deputy director of National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme (NVBDCP) have been assigned to flood-affected areas.They will be responsible for conducting source reduction, anti-larval operations and to detect dengue, malaria and chikungunya cases in order to treat them early.

Director of Public Health and Family Welfare G Srinivas Rao visited M Kashinagar health camp in Dummugudem and Stella Maris English Medium School health camp in MP Banjara in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district. He reviewed the action plan prepared for the flood-hit areas.

