Home States Telangana

670 Telangana health staffers to assist flood-hit

A total of 670 health workers were on Tuesday deployed for post flood management in addition to existing staff to conduct activities on a war footing basis.

Published: 20th July 2022 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2022 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

godavari-flood-pti

A swollen Godavari river following incessant monsoon rains, in Bhadrachalam, Telangana, on July 10, 2022. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A total of 670 health workers were on Tuesday deployed for post flood management in addition to existing staff to conduct activities on a war footing basis. This extra manpower will be distributed into flood affected areas divided into four geographical areas. Special focus will be given to 297 high risk areas. 

On the third day of health camps set up in previously inundated regions, 18,558 people were treated in 368 camps. The highest number of people — 6,296 — were treated in Mancherial district in 96 camps. Following that, 109 camps in Bhadradri Kothagudem district treated 2,574 people. Surprisingly, 1,888 people were treated in 26 camps set up in Adilabad district. As per the official information, no person was referred to tertiary care centre.

Additional director and deputy director of National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme (NVBDCP) have been assigned to flood-affected areas.They will be responsible for conducting source reduction, anti-larval operations and to detect dengue, malaria and chikungunya cases in order to treat them early.

Director of Public Health and Family Welfare G Srinivas Rao visited M Kashinagar health camp in Dummugudem and Stella Maris English Medium School health camp in MP Banjara in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district. He reviewed the action plan prepared for the flood-hit areas.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
health workers flood management Telangana floods
India Matters
Members of a Naga tribe perform during the Hornbill Festival. (File Photo | PTI)
Contest over 'indigenous' in the Northeast
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Big setback for India as top athletes test positive for doping
Image used for representational purpose only.
NCERT books 'rationalised' due to Covid; removed overlapping content: Govt to House
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Wah Taj! Monument of love India’s biggest money grosser

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp