Officials to restart Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme motors in October

Irrigation officials are planning to start the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme motors at Annaram by October 15 and those at Medigadda by October-end.  

Published: 20th July 2022 05:27 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Irrigation officials are planning to start the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme motors at Annaram by October 15 and those at Medigadda by October-end.  As there is no power supply between Annarama and Medigadda at present, State government adviser (lift irrigation schemes) K Penta Reddy on Tuesday held a meeting with TS Transco officials to know the tentative date for restoration of power supply.

As the Transco officials said that they would restore the power supply very soon, Irrigation department officials are now planning to restart the motors that were submerged in the Godavari floods, by October to provide water for the Rabi crop.Due to flash floods, the Godavari water emptied in the State in this water year from June 1 to July 19 was 1,223.73 tmcft. The average water that goes waste into the sea every year from the Godavari is 2,800 tmcft.

