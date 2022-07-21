Home States Telangana

61% of posts at AIIMS-Bibinagar lie vacant

In reply to an RTI query, officials informed that total sanctioned faculty posts were 183.

Published: 21st July 2022 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2022 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

HYDERABAD: It might be hard to believe but over 61 per cent of sanctioned posts in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bibingar are lying vacant. As against the total sanctioned posts of 883, only 339 faculty and nursing officers were working at AIIMS. There are 544 vacant posts.

In reply to an RTI query, officials informed that total sanctioned faculty posts were 183. Out of these, 89 have filled up and 94 were vacant. The sanctioned posts of senior resident posts were 50 and only 38 were filled. As many as 12 senior resident posts were vacant. Of the total 50 junior resident posts sanctioned, only 22 have been filled and 28 are vacant. 

Shortage of nurses

The sanctioned strength of nursing officer posts is 600. Out of these, only 190 posts have been filled up so far. As many as 410 nursing officer posts are vacant. As against the total sanctioned posts of 883, only 339 faculty and nursing officers were working at the hospital, according to an RTI query reply

